The Pakistan Army on Sunday released a 27-second video purportedly showing the destruction of Indian military posts along the Line of Control, reported PTI.

“Video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LOC by Pak Army in response to unprovoked Indian firing on innocent citizens,” Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said when he posted the video on Twitter. However, he did not provide any more details about the alleged action.

Ref PR285/17

Video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LOC by Pak Army in response to unprovoked Indian firing on innocent citizens. pic.twitter.com/ceErT8KzlC — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 3, 2017

On Saturday, Pakistan had claimed that it killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to an “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Indian Army in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC. The Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations also claimed to have destroyed Indian bunkers in the firing.

The Indian Army meanwhile had said that a woman was injured when Pakistan violated the ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas.

This is the second time in two weeks that the Pakistan Army has released a video showing the alleged destruction of Indian posts. On May 24, a video showed what it claimed was heavy damage caused to Indian posts along the LoC, in a tit-for-tat action after the Indian security forces released a clip showing “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani posts.