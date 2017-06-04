The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted fresh raids across five locations in Jammu and Kashmir, and said it had seized incriminating documents and foreign currency from to Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“NIA took up fresh searches at five more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements and traders suspected of hawala activities and terror funding,” the agency said according to ANI.

These raids are part of an investigation into militancy funding by Pakistan-based groups seeking to stoke unrest in the Valley. The state has seen nearly a year of violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by Indian security forces on July 8 last year.

Hurriyat leaders’ premises were raided at three locations in Srinagar and one in Jammu, the agency said quoting NIA officials.The residences of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aides Azaz Akbar and Gazi Baba were raided early on Sunday.

On Saturday, the NIA had raided 23 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan.