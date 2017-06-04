A suspected Chinese helicopter was seen flying over Indian territory in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, close to the Sino-India border on Sunday, PTI reported.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said that the helicopter violated Indian airspace at 9:15 am on Sunday, and remained inside for nearly four minutes.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, Bhatt said. He added that while similar airspace violations had taken place in the past too, it could not be said whether this one was a deliberate act or an unintentional deviation.

Indian Air Force officials said that the incident had been noted and that the matter was being investigated, The Hindu reported.