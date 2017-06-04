The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a terror module trained and tasked by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence to carry out attacks in India. Three men have been arrested after the module was busted, PTI reported.

The police claimed that the three accused – Gurdial Singh, Jagroop Singh and Satwinder Singh – were directly linked with the International Sikh Youth Federation, an ISI-backed group.

A .32 bore pistol, with one magazine and 10 cartridges and a .38 bore revolver, with 7 cartridges, was recovered from the suspects, the police said. While Gurdial Singh and Jagroop Singh were arrested from their homes, Satwinder Singh was apprehended at a checkpoint close to his village in Pojewal police station in Balachaur sub-division.

Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Rode had instructed the three men to carry out attacks against certain individuals, the Punjab Police said. The police said that Jagroop Singh was trained by the ISI to sabotage railway tracks, and that Gurdial Singh, the group’s chief, was also in touch with militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that their investigations had revealed that a part of the consignment of arms and ammunition seized on May 21 by the Border Security Force near the international border in Amritsar, was supplied by the ISYF. Two individuals, Maan Singh and Sher Singh, had been arrested by the BSF last month, when they tried to pick up the consignment.

Gurdial Singh had been introduced to Rode by one Balvir Singh, who is based in Germany, the police said. Rode was staying in an ISI safe house in Lahore, they claimed. Gurdial Singh had met Rode several times when he visited Pakistan as part of religious groups, several times in the last six to seven years.

Gurdial Singh in turn arranged a visa for Jagroop, who also travelled to Lahore in November 2016. According to the police, Jagroop Singh also met Rode during this time. In his confession, Jagroop Singh said that he was blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location to meet the ISYF chief. There, Jagroop Singh was imparted a four-day training course by the ISI in handling an AK-47 rifle and smaller weapons, the police claimed. He was also trained in the techniques of sabotaging railway tracks.

For the terror strikes meant to be carried out by the three men in India, Rode and his men promised Gurdial and Jagroop arms and ammunition, the police said. Satwinder Singh, the third man in the police net, was also an active member of the group and along with Jagroop was in touch with his handlers in Pakistan and Germany.

Both Gurdial and Jagroop Singh have backgrounds in terrorism, with criminal cases registered against them in 1988 and 1992, the police claimed.

The three men have been booked under Sections 121, 121A, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 15, 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Act after their arrest.