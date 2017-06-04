A look at the headlines right now:

12 arrested after seven die in London attacks, Theresa May says election won’t be postponed: The NHS said 21 of the 48 people injured are in ‘critical condition’. Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan, Live: Rohit Sharma top scored with 91 and Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 81 as India finished at 319/3. NIA conducts fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir, says foreign currency from Pakistan, Saudi found: Residences of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aides Azaz Akbar and Gazi Baba were raided early on Sunday. Indian Army will soon allow women in combat roles, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: Women are currently allowed in several areas in the Army, including in medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings, but not in combat. Ban on cattle slaughter at markets not meant to harm anyone, open to suggestions, says government: The environment minister said the new rules were not intended to harm any particular group or affect business. Now, you need Aadhaar to avail of kerosene subsidy or Atal Pension Yojana: The last date for furnishing proof of Aadhaar or enrolling for it is September 30 for kerosene subsidy and June 15 for the other scheme. MK Stalin says there will be ‘war of independence’ if Centre continues eroding states’ rights: The DMK working president has attacked the BJP, alongside Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and other Opposition leaders. GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process. SpaceX successfully launches recycled capsule to carry supplies to International Space Station: The Dragon, which was last used in September 2014, is carrying a 6,000-pound shipment. Map in new Congress booklet shows J&K as ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’, BJP demands apology: Party leader Ajay Maken said it was a ‘printing error’.