The big news: Seven people dead in London attacks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India hit 319/3 in their Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, and the NIA raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 12 arrested after seven die in London attacks, Theresa May says election won’t be postponed: The NHS said 21 of the 48 people injured are in ‘critical condition’.
- Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan, Live: Rohit Sharma top scored with 91 and Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 81 as India finished at 319/3.
- NIA conducts fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir, says foreign currency from Pakistan, Saudi found: Residences of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aides Azaz Akbar and Gazi Baba were raided early on Sunday.
- Indian Army will soon allow women in combat roles, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: Women are currently allowed in several areas in the Army, including in medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings, but not in combat.
- Ban on cattle slaughter at markets not meant to harm anyone, open to suggestions, says government: The environment minister said the new rules were not intended to harm any particular group or affect business.
- Now, you need Aadhaar to avail of kerosene subsidy or Atal Pension Yojana: The last date for furnishing proof of Aadhaar or enrolling for it is September 30 for kerosene subsidy and June 15 for the other scheme.
- MK Stalin says there will be ‘war of independence’ if Centre continues eroding states’ rights: The DMK working president has attacked the BJP, alongside Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and other Opposition leaders.
- GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process.
- SpaceX successfully launches recycled capsule to carry supplies to International Space Station: The Dragon, which was last used in September 2014, is carrying a 6,000-pound shipment.
- Map in new Congress booklet shows J&K as ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’, BJP demands apology: Party leader Ajay Maken said it was a ‘printing error’.