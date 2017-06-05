The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attacks near London Bridge on Saturday night that left seven people dead and 48 wounded, reported Reuters. “A detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out London attacks yesterday,” the militant group’s media agency, Amaq, posted on Telegram.

A van drove into people near the London Bridge on Saturday night while stabbing incidents were reported from nearby Borough Market. The police had said all three attackers involved in the incident had been killed. The Metropolitan Police also urged people to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market as the areas have been cordoned off to continue with the investigation.

Till Sunday, 12 people were arrested in connection with the attack as the British Police tried to determine whether the attackers had any accomplices, reported AP. The attackers were believed to be wearing what appeared to be suicide belts. However, they turned out to be fake, said Assistant Commission Mark Rowley. “I again appeal for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact the police,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned the country of a new threat from “copycat attacks”. She also said the election will take place as scheduled, because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”. Saturday’s attack comes days before the general election in the country.

This is the third attack that the Islamic State group has claimed in the United Kingdom this year. Two weeks ago, an explosion during a concert in Manchester killed 22 people an injured 59 others. The militant group claimed responsibility for that attack. In March, a similar attack near UK Parliament in London had left four people killed.