At least four suspected militants were killed when they reportedly tried to carry out a suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp at Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday morning. The identity of the militants has not been ascertained yet.

Weapons like four AK rifles and grenades were recovered from the encounter site. The attackers were also carrying petrol to set the 45th Battalion CRPF camp on fire, said the police, according to NDTV. The security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched, reported The Times o India.

The exchange of fire is still under way, according to India Today. More details awaited.

Weapons seized from the Four killed terrorists who were trying to carry out a suicide attack on CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora of J&K pic.twitter.com/Jytj9VqX78 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 5, 2017