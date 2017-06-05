A look at the headlines right now:

Islamic State group claims responsibility for the London attacks: At least 12 people were arrested as the British Police tried to determine whether the attackers, who were killed, had any accomplices. India extend dominance over Pakistan in ICC events with comfortable 124-run win: India’s top-four batsmen played stellar knocks to help the side post 319 in rain-marred contest before the bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 164. Four militants killed as they attack a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Bandipora district: Weapons and grenades were recovered from the encounter site. NIA conducts fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir, says foreign currency from Pakistan, Saudi found: Residences of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aides Azaz Akbar and Gazi Baba were raided early on Sunday. Delhi records hottest day in two years as mercury climbs to 47 degrees Celsius: Monday is likely to be tad better but relief will only come on June 6 in the form of thunderstorm and rain. Ban on cattle slaughter at markets not meant to harm anyone, open to suggestions, says government: The environment minister said the new rules were not intended to harm any particular group or affect business. Indian Army will soon allow women in combat roles, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: Women are currently allowed in several areas in the Army, including in medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings, but not in combat. GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process. Now, you need Aadhaar to avail of kerosene subsidy or Atal Pension Yojana: The last date for furnishing proof of Aadhaar or enrolling for it is September 30 for kerosene subsidy and June 15 for the other scheme. SpaceX successfully launches recycled capsule to carry supplies to International Space Station: The Dragon, which was last used in September 2014, is carrying a 6,000-pound shipment.