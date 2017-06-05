The big news: Islamic State group claims London attacks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India won the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, and four militants were killed during an attempted suicide attack in Bandipora.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Islamic State group claims responsibility for the London attacks: At least 12 people were arrested as the British Police tried to determine whether the attackers, who were killed, had any accomplices.
- India extend dominance over Pakistan in ICC events with comfortable 124-run win: India’s top-four batsmen played stellar knocks to help the side post 319 in rain-marred contest before the bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 164.
- Four militants killed as they attack a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Bandipora district: Weapons and grenades were recovered from the encounter site.
- NIA conducts fresh raids in Jammu & Kashmir, says foreign currency from Pakistan, Saudi found: Residences of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s close aides Azaz Akbar and Gazi Baba were raided early on Sunday.
- Delhi records hottest day in two years as mercury climbs to 47 degrees Celsius: Monday is likely to be tad better but relief will only come on June 6 in the form of thunderstorm and rain.
- Ban on cattle slaughter at markets not meant to harm anyone, open to suggestions, says government: The environment minister said the new rules were not intended to harm any particular group or affect business.
- Indian Army will soon allow women in combat roles, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat: Women are currently allowed in several areas in the Army, including in medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings, but not in combat.
- GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process.
- Now, you need Aadhaar to avail of kerosene subsidy or Atal Pension Yojana: The last date for furnishing proof of Aadhaar or enrolling for it is September 30 for kerosene subsidy and June 15 for the other scheme.
- SpaceX successfully launches recycled capsule to carry supplies to International Space Station: The Dragon, which was last used in September 2014, is carrying a 6,000-pound shipment.