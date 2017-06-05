Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, reported Reuters. The Gulf state was accused of supporting militant groups and interfering in other countries’ affairs. Qatar has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

The dispute between Qatar and other Gulf countries started after the Qatar’s state run news agency was hacked recently, reported Al-Jazeera.

Bahrain was the first country to severe diplomatic ties with Qatar early on Monday morning. The country accused Doha of interfering in its internal affairs and severed air and sea connections with the capital. A state run news agency also issued a statement asking Qatari citizens to leave the country within 14 days. Doha was accused of meddling in Manama’s internal affairs and supporting militant outfits.

A similar announcement was issued by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, citing “protection of national security”. All ties with Doha were severed and land, sea and air contacts were closed off, according to Reuters.

Egypt was next to severe diplomatic ties with Doha, according to Sputnik news agency.

UAE’s state run news agency WAM reported the United Arab Emirates too had decided to cut ties with Qatar. Diplomats were given 48 hours to leave the country, reported CNBC.

On May 23, Qatar’s news agency was reportedly hacked. A statement issued by the Qatar government had read, “The Qatar News Agency (QNA) website has been hacked by an unknown entity. A false statement attributed to His Highness has been published.” The incident came days after US President Donald Trump met Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh .