An Uttar Pradesh policeman was arrested on Sunday after a video purportedly showing him molesting a girl surfaced on social media, ANI reported. The incident happened at the Karhal Gate Police Station area in the state’s Mainpuri district.

Two sisters had gone to the police station to report a case of molestation. The video shows the police officer, Ishwari Prasad, lying on a cot and behaving inappropriately with one of the girls. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S suspended Prasad and said misbehaviour with complainants would not be tolerated.

Accused Prasad, however, said he had only told them to go home and touched the hand of one of the sisters. “I did not tease them,” he told ANI. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been filed against Prasad, NDTV reported.