Co-founder and Executive Chairperson of NDTV Prannoy Roy’s residence in New Delhi was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday morning in connection for causing “an alleged loss to a bank”, a spokesperson for the investigative agency confirmed.

Roy founded the TV network along with his wife Radhika Roy in 1988.

“CBI has registered a case against Shri Prannoy Roy, Ms Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to a bank,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said. “Searches are being conducted today at four places including Delhi and Dehradun.”

The Indian Express reported that the raid had been carried out in connection with a Rs 396-crore loan taken from ICICI Bank.

NDTV is under investigation by both the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate, although the involvement of the CBI in the case appears to be new. Roy has been accused of receiving irregular promoter funding in the past, which is against Reserve Bank of India rules. In 2015, NDTV was served with a notice by the Enforcement Directorate, for allegedly violating foreign exchange norms involving an amount of Rs 2,030 crore.

The following year, the Income Tax department served a tax notice on the holding company of NDTV based on alleged evasion on two transaction of nearly Rs 500 crore dating back to 2009-’10.