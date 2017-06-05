The Indian benchmark indices started the week on a flat note on Monday. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex opened 1.45 points higher than Friday’s close of 31,273.29 points at 31,274.74 points, while National Stock Exchange Nifty opened 2.80 points higher than the previous close of 9,653.50 points at 9,656.30 points.

At 10.35 am, BSE Sensex was trading 1.55 points down at 31,273.19 points while the NSE Nifty was up by 8.7 points at 9,665.

During the morning hours, Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, Bharat Petroleum and Vedanta were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. Among the losers were ITC, Lupin, Coal India, Wipro and Infosys.

Jewellery retailers such as Titan Company, PC Jeweller, Gitanjali Gems and Tara Jewels shares surged between six and 15 per cent on Monday after GST rates for these items were announced. Shares of footwear companies like Bata India, Relaxo and Sree Leathers were also trading higher in early trade on Monday. The GST rates for footwear, apparels and gold were announced over the weekend. It was decided that gold, silver and diamonds would be taxed by the GST Council at three per cent.

Besides, the Reserve Bank of India’s upcoming monetary policy meet affected the market. The apex bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged. During the June 6-7 meet, it is likely to measure the impact of the GST rollout on inflation. “Given the inflation trajectory and as the liquidity in enough in the market, it is unlikely that there would be any rate cut this time.” State Bank of India DMD and Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant told PTI. “I think commentary of the policy will be benign.”

Meanwhile, the rupee rose 12 paisa against the US dollar at 64.32 in early trade. Among other Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.25 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.14 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.14 per cent.