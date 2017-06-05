The Patna Police on Sunday arrested three people in connection with the forgery case involving Bihar Board Class XII topper Ganesh Kumar (pictured above), PTI reported. Among those arrested are Sanjay Gandhi High School principal Dev Kumari, her husband Ram Kumar Choudhary and former secretary of the school Gautam Kumar.

“Raids are on to nab others involved in the racket of providing forged documents to students for enrolment in schools,” Chandan Kumar Kushwaha, Superintendent of Police, Samastipur, told The Times of India.

While Ganesh Kumar was arrested on Friday, the police had picked up Sanjay Kumar, who is believed to be the middleman in the scam, from Patna on Saturday. Sanjay Kumar was had allegedly got a fake age proof certificate for Ganesh Kumar and got him admitted to Ram Nandan Singh Jagdeep Narayan Inter College in Samastipur district, PTI reported. He had also helped Ganesh Kumar in getting admission to Sanjay Gandhi High School to appear for matriculation examination in 2015.

Ganesh Kumar has been accused of concealing his age. He had claimed to be 24 when he is actually 42 and a father of two children. Kumar had appeared for the Class 12 board exams from Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High School in Samastipur and had scored 82.6%. He had topped in the humanities stream, and scored 65 out of 70 in music practical exams. He had scored 92% in Hindi, 82% in music and 42% in social science.

However, during an interview with a TV channel on Thursday, he referred to singer Lata Mangeshkar as “Maithili Kokila” – a title actually given to folk singer Sharda Sinha. He also had a difficult time explaining what “sur”, “taal” and “matra” were. His results were cancelled on Saturday after the scam to light.