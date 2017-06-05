A day after announcing that Zee media will not cover the India-Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy “in support of armed forces,” the media group’s English newspaper DNA carried a blank page in lieu of coverage of India’s 124-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday. In an editorial that was also published on the front page, the newspaper also said there are still some who are “too weak to resist the temptation” of an India-Pakistan match, Zee media would stand with the soldiers.

A day prior, Zee Media chairperson Subhash Chandra tweeted asking if the government is clear that terror and talks cannot go together, “how terror and cricket can go together?” Chandra announced that none of the Zee Media outlets – including Zee News, Zee Hindustan, WION, DNA – would have coverage of the match. Monday’s editorial tried to explain how this was connected to the soldiers.

“This is our way of saying that we have not forgotten the soldier, who, in harsh weather and in inimical conditions, is still standing his ground for the common Indian. This is our way of saying that the nation comes first — today, tomorrow and much before TRPs and bottom lines. This is our way of showing that there is still a silent majority that stands by that soldier, instead of cheering and hooting in the match.”

The Champions Trophy page on the Zee website, as of Monday morning, still carried the Pakistani flag, and the schedule of matches mentioned the India vs Pakistan, although without mentioning the result. The points table alongside it says neither Pakistan nor India have played any matches in the tournament.

India ended up with a comfortable victory at the match in Edgbaston, England, the first of its Champions Trophy games. India posted a total of 319 with a loss of three-wickets after 48 overs, in the rain-hit match. Pakistan were then given a target of 289 from 41 overs after more rain delays, and the team was ultimately bowled out for 164 runs. India plays Sri Lanka next, on June 8.