A Special Operation Group jawan was killed and six others injured late in an alleged Maoist ambush near a forest near Khamankhol in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, ANI reported on Monday. The deceased jawan was identified as Laxmikant Jani from Kalahandi district.

The incident took place on Saturday night when a team of SOG personnel was returning after the completion of a combing operation in the forest in Khamankhol, reported Odisha Sun Times. The personnel were returning in eight SUVs, when the last one in the motorcade was attacked by suspected Maoists.

The exchange of fire went on for one hour when the security personnel fired more than 300 rounds and barrel grenades were also used, The Hindu reported. “There are chances of casualties on the Maoist side,” said Inspector General of Police (southern range) Amitabh Thakur.

The injured jawans were admitted to hospitals in Berhampur and Phulbani, Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra told The Times of India. “Condition of two injured jawans was serious,” he added.