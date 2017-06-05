The Aam Aadmi Party will stage a country-wide protest on June 10 to highlight the plight of the farmers, PTI reported on Monday. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh made the announcement on Sunday after the party’s National Executive Meet at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

They will also demand a loan waiver for the farmers. “The party has decided to hold protests wherever farmers are suffering,” Singh said after the meeting. “Be it Maharashtra, where they are throwing away their produce in protest, or Punjab, where 60 of them have committed suicide since Amarinder Singh has taken charge as the chief minister. We will protest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and wherever the farmers are not getting their due,” he added.

The National Executive is the second-highest decision-making body of the party. “Just like the government has written off loans of corporates, they should write off loans of farmers,” said Singh, according to IANS. They have also decided to replicate the party’s organisational structure in Delhi across various states, reported PTI.