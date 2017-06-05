A look at the headlines right now:

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing militancy: The Gulf state said the decision was a ‘violation of its sovereignty’. NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy’s home raided by CBI: The investigative agency has registered a case against Roy and his wife for allegedly defaulting on a bank loan. Isro to launch its heaviest rocket GSLV Mk III from Sriharikota today: The vehicle can lift payloads of up to 4,000 kg into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. At least 22 passengers killed as bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly: Both vehicles caught fire after the diesel tank of the bus burst following the accident. Delhi records hottest day in two years as mercury climbs to 47 degrees Celsius: Monday is likely to be tad better but relief will only come on June 6 in the form of thunderstorm and rain. Reading Upanishads, Gita to fight BJP and RSS, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president said the ruling government did not understand India, but only ‘understood Nagpur’, the headquarters of RSS. DNA carries blank page in place of coverage on India’s Champions Trophy win over Pakistan: An editorial said there are still some among us who are ‘too weak to resist the temptation’ of an India-Pakistan match. Four militants killed as they attack a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Bandipora district: Weapons and grenades were recovered from the encounter site. Three more people, including school principal, arrested in Bihar topper scam: The trio have been accused of granting admission to Ganesh Kumar based on forged documents. Police constable arrested for allegedly molesting girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri: In a video that has surfaced on social media, the man can be seen lying on a cot and behaving inappropriately with one of the complainants.