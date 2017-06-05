The big news: Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBI raided NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy’s home, and Isro is all set to launch its heaviest rocket GSLV Mk III from Sriharikota today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing militancy: The Gulf state said the decision was a ‘violation of its sovereignty’.
- NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy’s home raided by CBI: The investigative agency has registered a case against Roy and his wife for allegedly defaulting on a bank loan.
- Isro to launch its heaviest rocket GSLV Mk III from Sriharikota today: The vehicle can lift payloads of up to 4,000 kg into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.
- At least 22 passengers killed as bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly: Both vehicles caught fire after the diesel tank of the bus burst following the accident.
- Delhi records hottest day in two years as mercury climbs to 47 degrees Celsius: Monday is likely to be tad better but relief will only come on June 6 in the form of thunderstorm and rain.
- Reading Upanishads, Gita to fight BJP and RSS, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president said the ruling government did not understand India, but only ‘understood Nagpur’, the headquarters of RSS.
- DNA carries blank page in place of coverage on India’s Champions Trophy win over Pakistan: An editorial said there are still some among us who are ‘too weak to resist the temptation’ of an India-Pakistan match.
- Four militants killed as they attack a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Bandipora district: Weapons and grenades were recovered from the encounter site.
- Three more people, including school principal, arrested in Bihar topper scam: The trio have been accused of granting admission to Ganesh Kumar based on forged documents.
- Police constable arrested for allegedly molesting girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri: In a video that has surfaced on social media, the man can be seen lying on a cot and behaving inappropriately with one of the complainants.