The First Information Report filed against Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, founders of New Delhi Television whose houses were raided on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been based on an exhaustive complaint which accused the duo of “laundering funds” of Rs 403.85 crore to create an interest in favour of a shell company.

The complaint, filed by Sanjay Dutt, director of Quantum Services Private Limited, also accuses the duo and their company RRPR Holdings of “committing fraud” and “causing willful loss of over Rs 48 crores to ICICI Bank and the shareholders of NDTV.

Significantly, the FIR filed on the basis of this complaint has invoked provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act against “unknown officers” of the ICICI Bank. Though a private bank, ICICI top executives come under the Act due to a Supreme Court direction in February. The court, in a case involving the Global Trust Bank, had said that the Banking Regulation Act when read with the Prevention of Corrruption Act, brings the chairpersons of all private banks under the category of public officials.

The FIR also thoroughly reproduced the complaint from Quantum Services Private Limited, otherwise known as QSL, and invoked relevant sections from the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct. QSL claimed locus standi to initiate the complaint as it holds stakes in both ICICI and NDTV.

In the complaint, Dutt stated that in 2008-2009, NDTV, along with RRPR Holding Limited, decided to buy back 1, 26,90,257 shares representing 20% of the voting share capital from the stock market, and made a public offer of Rs 438.98 per share. The face value of these shares was Rs 4. To pay for this buy back, NDTV took a loan of around Rs 500 crores from India Bulls Financial Services Limited.

In October 2008, in order to repay India Bulls, NDTV approached ICICI for a loan of Rs 375 crores. The bank granted this loan against the entire holdings of the two promoters of NDTV Limited, it alleged. This the complaint claimed, was blatantly illegal as banks are not supposed to hold equity of more than 30% in any company. The total value of the shares pledged by the NDTV promoters was 61%. Also, there was no official disclosure of the collateral provided, the complaint claimed. Through this charge, the complaint sought action against ICICI for actively participating the conspiracy. NDTV used this money to repay India Bulls.

The complaint also claimed that the money to repay the loan came from Reliance Ventures Limited and companies with links to it. It said the money was rerouted through multiple shell companies to ultimately effect a chance of control of NDTV to one Vishakapatnam Commercial Private Limited.

The complaints also raises other allegations, including a charge that Prannoy Roy siphoned off funds of around Rs 53.85 crore to his personal account from the account of RRPR Holdings.

In all, the complaint claims ICICI lost a total of Rs 48 crores due to such illegal transactions that were allegedly carried out.

The FIR names as accused RRPR Holdings, NDTV India Limited, unknown officials of ICICI and unknown others apart from the Roy couple. It has not named Reliance Ventures Limited as an accused.

NDTV’s response

In a statement, NDTV accused the CBI of “concerted harassment” of the channel and its promoters based on the “same old endless false accusations”.

“NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India. We have one message to those who are trying to destroy the institutions of India and everything it stands for: we will fight for our country and overcome these forces.”

After news of the case broke, NDTV’s stock went down more than 6% in the morning trade and hit a 52-week low of Rs 58.10 per share. At 1 pm, the stocks were 5.60% down at Rs 58.95 per share.