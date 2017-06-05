A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

BSE Sensex extends record run, closes above 31,300 for the first time: After hitting an intraday low of 31,198.22 points, the Sensex recovered to reach a record high. Isro launches its heaviest rocket carrying GSAT-19 satellite: The rocket weighs 640 tonnes and is 43.43 metres tall. NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy’s home raided by CBI: The investigative agency has registered a case against Roy and his wife for allegedly defaulting on a bank loan. India surpasses China to top global retail index for 30 developing countries: India’s economic growth, easing of FDI regulations and a major increase in consumption are factors which took India to the No 1 ranking, the GRDI study said. India’s bid to join NSG has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’, says China: The country, however, did not specify what the new circumstances were. State Bank of India will sell $2.3 billion worth of shares this week, says report: Officials said the bank wants to raise from from its institutional investors. Sushma Swaraj says India will not be impacted by gulf countries’ move to isolate Qatar: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and Egypt severed ties with Doha over alleged terrorism links.