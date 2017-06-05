Several people were killed at a business establishment in Florida’s Orlando on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s said on Monday. Officials said the shooting incident had been stabilised and an investigation was underway.

“Orange Country Sheriff’s Office on shooting scene with multiple fatalities. Situation contained, now investigating tragic incident and will soon have accurate information,” the official posted on Twitter. “The scene has stabilized.”

The incident occurred in an industrial area on Forsyth Road.

On June 12, Florida resident Omar Mateen had opened fire at the LGBTQ nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring 53 others. The Islamic State group had later taken responsibility for the shooting in its news agency, Amaq. Mateen was killed by police inside the club. The incident was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

More details are awaited.