At least 20 people were injured on Monday after a tent, set up at an event attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, collapsed in Indore, ANI reported. The incident was triggered by strong winds during a thunderstorm.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, who were also at the site, escaped unhurt, News 18 reported. The news portal pegged the number of injured at 50 and said the injuries were a result of a stampede-like situation caused by the storm.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had left the venue because f the inclement weather a little while before the tent collapsed. Chauhan said assistance will be provided to the injured, who are being treated at local hospitals, ANI reported.

