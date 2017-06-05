The big news: Qatar is isolated as seven nations cut ties with it, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBI alleged that NDTV’s Prannoy Roy laundered crores of cash, and Isro made history by launching its heaviest rocket ever.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Libya, Maldives and Yemen join four Arab nations’ move to cut ties with Qatar: Airlines like Saudia, Etihad, Flydubai, Gulf Air also suspended all flights to the country, and the crisis could even affect Fifa 2022.
- CBI’s FIR alleges that NDTV’s Prannoy Roy laundered crores, accuses ICICI of corruption: The First Information Report was based on a complaint by QSL Limited, a stakeholder in both NDTV and ICICI.
- Isro launches its heaviest rocket carrying GSAT-19 satellite: The rocket weighs 640 tonnes and is 43.43 metres tall.
- We did not sign the Paris accord for money, Sushma Swaraj says while rejecting Trump’s claims: The US president had said that India committed to the UN climate change pact only because it would benefit from it financially.
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she supports ‘shoot to kill’ policy in terror attacks: Metropolitan Police said they had identified the accused and would release their names soon.
- India’s bid to join NSG has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’, says China: The country, however, did not specify what the new circumstances were.
- Several killed in shooting at Orlando, report says terror angle ruled out: The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the situation had stabilised and an investigation was underway.
- Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran says some AIADMK ministers cut ties with him out of fear: The AIADMK (Amma) leader, who is now out on bail, visited his imprisoned aunt and party chief VK Sasikala.
- India surpasses China to top global retail index for 30 developing countries: India’s economic growth, easing of FDI regulations and a major increase in consumption are factors which took India to the No 1 ranking, the GRDI study said.
- Vladimir Putin denies having compromising information on Donald Trump: The Russian President also refuted claims that he had any ties with former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.