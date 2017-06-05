A look at the headlines right now:

Libya, Maldives and Yemen join four Arab nations’ move to cut ties with Qatar: Airlines like Saudia, Etihad, Flydubai, Gulf Air also suspended all flights to the country, and the crisis could even affect Fifa 2022. CBI’s FIR alleges that NDTV’s Prannoy Roy laundered crores, accuses ICICI of corruption: The First Information Report was based on a complaint by QSL Limited, a stakeholder in both NDTV and ICICI. Isro launches its heaviest rocket carrying GSAT-19 satellite: The rocket weighs 640 tonnes and is 43.43 metres tall. We did not sign the Paris accord for money, Sushma Swaraj says while rejecting Trump’s claims: The US president had said that India committed to the UN climate change pact only because it would benefit from it financially. UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she supports ‘shoot to kill’ policy in terror attacks: Metropolitan Police said they had identified the accused and would release their names soon. India’s bid to join NSG has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’, says China: The country, however, did not specify what the new circumstances were. Several killed in shooting at Orlando, report says terror angle ruled out: The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the situation had stabilised and an investigation was underway. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran says some AIADMK ministers cut ties with him out of fear: The AIADMK (Amma) leader, who is now out on bail, visited his imprisoned aunt and party chief VK Sasikala. India surpasses China to top global retail index for 30 developing countries: India’s economic growth, easing of FDI regulations and a major increase in consumption are factors which took India to the No 1 ranking, the GRDI study said. Vladimir Putin denies having compromising information on Donald Trump: The Russian President also refuted claims that he had any ties with former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.