Iran on Monday accused United States President Donald Trump of triggering the decision, made by seven countries, to isolate Qatar, AP reported. Four of the countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain – accused the gulf state of supporting militant groups and Iran as well as interfering in other countries’ affairs, Reuters reported.

The head of Iran’s influential parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia was responsible for the hostile situation in the region, The Washington Times reported, quoting Tehran’s news agency IRNA.

“What is happening is the preliminary result of the sword dance,” tweeted deputy chief of staff of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Hamid Aboutalebi tweeted, according to Independent.

In response, Qatar called the four Arab nations’ decision a “violation of its sovereignty”, and vowed to its citizens that the decision won’t affect them, reported AP.

The US, however, operates a large military Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Doha is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

Bahrain was the first country to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar early on Monday morning. The country accused Doha of interfering in its internal affairs and severed air and sea connections with the capital. A state run news agency also issued a statement asking Qatari citizens to leave the country within 14 days. Doha was accused of meddling in Manama’s internal affairs and supporting militant outfits.

On May 23, Qatar’s news agency was reportedly hacked. A statement issued by the Qatar government had read, “The Qatar News Agency (QNA) website has been hacked by an unknown entity. A false statement attributed to His Highness has been published.” The incident came days after US President Donald Trump met Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh.

Trump had begun his trip by coming down heavily on Iran and claiming it facilitates terror groups. Oil-rich Saudi had backed Trump’s remarks. “The Iranian regime represents the tip of the spear of global terrorism,” King Salaman had said.

The Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia, where the terrorists that carried out the September 11 attacks were from, is one of the US’ closest military allies. Iran, on the other hand, is led by the Shia sect, which has historically been at war with the Sunnis.