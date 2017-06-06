The British Police on Monday identified two of the three deceased attackers who had carried out the attacks in London on Saturday night that killed seven people, reported BBC. The attackers had drove a van into people on London Bridge before stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

The leader of the three is believed to be Khuram Butt, 27, from east London. He was born in Pakistan in 1990, but was a British citizen, BBC reported. He was married with two children. The other attacker was identified as 30-year-old Moroccan-Libyan Rachid Redouane, who also used the name Rachid Elkhdar. He is believed to have been living a block away from Butt in Barking, London.

The police said Butt was known to them and the MI5, but there had been no evidence of the attack being planned and Butt was considered to be “low priority”. Butt was an Arsenal football club fan and was wearing their shirt during the attack, The Guardian reported.

Butt is believed to have been a follower of the banned al-Muhajiroun network, led by jailed preacher Anjem Choudary. He had appeared in a documentary about Islamist extremists, titled The Jihadis Next Door, which was screened in January 2016. In the film, Butt is seen posing next to the Islamic State group flag in Regent’s Park in London and was later detained by the police.

Butt used to work for a company in 2012 that manages Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets. Last October, he had left the London Underground where he worked as a trainee customer services assistant for six months, reported The Telegraph. He was also once the director of a company called Kool Kosmetics, which no longer exists.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday had said she supported the police department’s “shoot to kill” policy in cases of terror attacks. The Islamic State group on Sunday had claimed responsibility for the attacks near London Bridge.