A look at the headlines right now:

There is no challenge arising out of the Gulf crisis for us, says Sushma Swaraj: The minister said the government was working to ensure the safety of Indians in Qatar. Two of the three London attackers identified: Khuram Butt, 27, was said to have appeared in a documentary on Islamic extremists in 2016. CBI’s FIR alleges that NDTV’s Prannoy Roy laundered crores, accuses ICICI of corruption: The First Information Report was based on a complaint by QSL Limited, a stakeholder in both NDTV and ICICI. India’s bid to join NSG has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’, says China: The country, however, did not specify what the new circumstances were. Vladimir Putin denies having compromising information on Donald Trump: The Russian President also refuted claims that he had any ties with former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Isro launches its heaviest rocket carrying GSAT-19 satellite: The rocket weighs 640 tonnes and is 43.43 metres tall. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran says some AIADMK ministers cut ties with him out of fear: The AIADMK (Amma) leader, who is now out on bail, visited his imprisoned aunt and party chief VK Sasikala. Several killed in shooting at Orlando, report says terror angle ruled out: The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the situation had stabilised and an investigation was underway. India surpasses China to top global retail index for 30 developing countries: India’s economic growth, easing of FDI regulations and a major increase in consumption are factors which took India to the No 1 ranking, the GRDI study said. We did not sign the Paris accord for money, Sushma Swaraj says while rejecting Trump’s claims: The US president had said that India committed to the UN climate change pact only because it would benefit from it financially.