Three men allegedly raped a woman in an auto-rickshaw in Gurugram and threw her nine-month-old daughter out of the vehicle, PTI reported on Tuesday. The child later died of injuries. A case of murder and sexual assault has been registered based on the woman’s complaint, said the Manesar Station House Officer.

The incident took place on May 29 when the 23-year-old woman left her house in Khandsa village in Gurugram to go to her parents after a fight with her husband. She had hailed an auto with her daughter in which three persons were already seated. The accused started molesting her as soon as she got into in the vehicle, the woman said in her complaint. The accused allegedly threw the child out of the rickshaw when she started crying.

The police said investigations were under way, and added that the woman has refused to undergo a medical examination. “We are investigating the matter as woman alleging gangrape has refused to undergo medical examination,” a senior police officer told PTI.

The incident comes a month after a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and killed in Rohtak. Days after the Rohtak incident, three men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old woman in Gurugram in a moving car and then threw her out on a road in Delhi.