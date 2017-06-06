Out patient departments across Delhi’s private hospitals will remain shut on Tuesday, as the Indian Medical Association go on a strike to protest against the atrocities faced by doctors. The Delhi Medical Association has urged its members and owners of hospitals and nursing homes to keep their services shut till 2 pm. However, emergency services in all hospitals will remain open, reported PTI.

More than one lakh doctors from across the country are expected to participate in the strike in support of IMA’s “Dilli Chalo” rally. Over 300 doctors from Maharashtra, 350 from Gujarat, 400 from Kerala will be participating in the protest, reported Hindustan Times.

The protesting doctors in the Capital will march from Rajghat to Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. “We need free mind and protection to treat the patient,” IMA President KK Aggarwal told ANI. “We want autonomy of medical profession and education.”

The IMA has also called for a pen-down strike wherein no doctor will write prescriptions between 10 am and 11 am. A signature campaign will be launched by the IMA that will be sent to the Centre, seeking action against those who attack medical professionals.

Besides, they will also submit a list of 20 demands to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. These demands include stringent action against violence on doctors, end to criminal prosecution of doctors over administrative issues or discrepancies in paperwork, amendment to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, according to Hindustan Times.