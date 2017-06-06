The National Stock Exchange Nifty on Tuesday opened at an all-time high of 9,704.25 points, while the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex also gained more than 100 points to open at a record high of 31,420.85. During the morning trade, Nifty50 touched a high of 9,709.30 points and the 30-share index went up as high as 31,430.32 points.

However, the markets soon slipped influenced by a negative trend in global markets following the diplomatic cut-off of Qatar by Arab countries. At 12.26 pm, the Nifty was 21.55 points lower at 9,653.90, and the Sensex was down by 82.89 at 31,226.60. On Monday, the NSE and the BSE had closed at record highs of 9,675.10 points and 31,309.49 points.

Morning gains were led by information technology stocks with TCS being the top gainer on Sensex, going up 98.95 points to Rs 2,700 per share. Besides TCS, Infosys (+2.74%), GAIL (+0.74%) were the top gainers on Sensex. Meanwhile, ITC was the biggest loser on the 30-share index, down 6.50 points. It was followed by ONGC (-1.68%) and Asian Paints (-1.20%).

On NSE, HCL Technology turned out to be the top gainer going up 4.47% , followed by TCS (+3.43%), and Infosys (+2.74%). Shares of Adani Enterprises surged more than 6.50% at Rs 125.25 per share, following the final investment approval given by the company for its controversial Carmichael mine and rail project in Australia’s Queensland.

In morning trade, the Indian rupee gained 4 paise against the US dollar to open at Rs 64.32.