Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday said Kuwait has offered to mediate and help resolve the hostile situation against Doha, Al Jazeera reported. Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba (pictured above) asked Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, not to issue a statement on the escalating rift just yet.

“He [the emir] received a call from the emir of Kuwait, asking him to postpone it in order to give time to solve the crisis,” said the foreign minister. The Kuwaiti ruler asked Qatar’s emir to steer clear from making any decisions that could worsen the situation and focus on easing tensions, Kuwait state news agency Kuna reported.

Doha’s official, however, said it would not allow any external forces to impose decisions on its internal affairs. Meanwhile, people in the country have started stocking up on food and other essentials despite the administration’s assurance that the Saudi Arabia-imposed blockade would not impact them, AFP reported. Qatar had called the four nations’ decision to isolate it a “violation of its sovereignty”, and vowed to its citizens that the decision won’t affect them.

On Monday, an Iranian official had accused United States President Donald Trump of triggering the decision, made by seven countries, to isolate Qatar, AP reported. Four of the countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain – had accused the gulf state of supporting militant groups and Iran as well as interfering in other countries’ affairs, Reuters reported.

Bahrain had accused Doha of interfering in its internal affairs and severed air and sea connections with the capital. A state run news agency also issued a statement asking Qatari citizens to leave the country within 14 days.

On May 23, Qatar’s news agency was reportedly hacked. A statement issued by the Qatar government had read, “The Qatar News Agency (QNA) website has been hacked by an unknown entity. A false statement attributed to His Highness has been published.” The incident came days after US President Donald Trump met Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh.

Trump had begun his trip by coming down heavily on Iran and claiming it facilitates terror groups. Oil-rich Saudi had backed Trump’s remarks. “The Iranian regime represents the tip of the spear of global terrorism,” King Salaman had said.