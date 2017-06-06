An explosion was reported on a tennis court at an Indian guesthouse in Kabul on Tuesday, TOLO News reported. Initial reports indicated that a rocket landed near a Resolute Support compound in Kabul. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident follows the May 31 explosion which killed at least 150 people in an area where several embassies, including the India’s, are located. President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said the explosion was the deadliest attack in Kabul since extremist group Taliban was ousted in 2001, Reuters reported.

The blast was triggered by a “military-grade explosive-laden” sewage truck at the entrance of the high-security area. All the casualities were Afghan citizens. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack till date.

More details are awaited.

