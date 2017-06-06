The Congress Working Committee meeting was held on Tuesday at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence after a gap of seven months. Veterans like P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and Janardan Dwivedi were among the party leaders who attended the meeting, which is currently under way.

The members are likely to discuss the upcoming presidential polls, current political and economic situation in the country, and the ongoing beef controversy. It will also discuss the strategy to form a larger and stronger Opposition unity to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next Lok Sabha election in 2019.

The members may also frame the plan for organisational polls since the next Congress president needs to be elected by October 15, as per the election schedule. The CWC members had met in November last year when they had unanimously pitched for party Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s elevation. Sonia Gandhi had given the meeting a miss, as she was unwell.

Sonia Gandhi has created a record by holding the position of the party president for nearly two decades. Rahul Gandhi was appointed the party’s vice president in January 2013.

The CWC is meeting for the first time after the Congress’ loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in March this year. “Our organisation is weak, our support has eroded, our pro-poor plank has been hijacked and we are yet to come forth with a counter-narrative to take on the BJP,” a senior Congress office-bearer told Scroll.in.