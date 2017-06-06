A look at the headlines right now:

Kuwaiti ruler has offered help to resolve the stand-off, says Qatar: The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba, asked Qatar’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to postpone issuing a statement, an official said. Second Meghalaya BJP leader quits over Centre’s ban on cattle sale at animal markets for slaughter: Bachu Marak accused the party of imposing its ‘non-secular’ ideology on the people of the state. One of the London attackers had featured in ‘The Jihadis Next Door’ documentary: The Pakistani-born British citizen was shown having an altercation with the British police after he was seen with an ‘Islamic State-styled’ flag. Congress Working Committee meeting begins, party leaders meet for the first time after the UP defeat: Party leaders are likely to discuss the upcoming presidential polls and the current political and economic situation. Explosion reported on Indian premises, no casualty so far: Initial reports indicated that a rocket landed near a Resolute Support compound. Donald Trump will not use his privilege to stop ex-FBI chief from testifying in Russia links case: James Comey is scheduled to tell the US Congress on June 8 if the president had ordered him to avoid investigating ties between his poll campaign and Moscow. Three men allegedly rape woman in auto in Gurugram, kill her infant daughter: A case of murder and sexual assault has been registered against unknown persons. Adani gives go-ahead to controversial coal mine project in Queensland: The company said the Carmichael project would create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. Medical services in Delhi likely to be hit as doctors observe daylong strike: The Indian Medical Association has also called for a pen-down strike wherein medical professionals will not write prescriptions between 10 am and 11 am. Man shot dead after he held woman hostage in Melbourne, PM Turnbull calls it a ‘terrorist attack’: The gunman, Yacqub Khayre, had recently been released on parole.