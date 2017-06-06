Two farmer were killed and two others were injured in firing during a protest in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. It is not clear yet who opened fire. The government has ordered an investigation into the incident. The Rashtriya Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh has called for a state-wide bandh tomorrow, reported ANI.

While initial reports said that the farmers were killed in police firing, the state home minister said the force had not opened fire on the protestors. He also denied reports that internet services were suspended in the region.

The farmers in the state have been protesting since last week. They want fair price for their produce and loan waiver from the Bharatiya Janata Party government. On Monday, protestors clashed with the police in Neemuch. Both police officers and farmers were injured in the incident. The security forces baton-charged protestors and lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation, reported Hindustan Times.

Incidents of violence were reported from Dhar, Bioara, Indore, Jhabua, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Mandsaur as well, where farmers clashed with vegetable vendors, traders and police officials, reported The Indian Express.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said “a few people” were giving “a wrong direction to the farmers’ protest”. “If this does not stop, such people will face consequences,” he had said.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, met Chouhan and announced that they had decided to call off the agitation because the government had agreed to their demands. However, the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which is believed to have started the four-day-long agitation, said they would continue protesting. They also pointed out that the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh was not a part of the agitation when it started last week.

On June 3, Maharashtra farmers called off their two-day strike on Saturday, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to a majority of their demands.

Madhya Pradesh: 2 farmers dead, 4 injured in firing that took place in Mandsaur during farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/4HNPtksUBi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017