Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, 70, was elected the 40th prime minister of the country on Tuesday, reported ANI. He got 388 votes in his favour in the 593-member Parliament.

Deuba was the only contender for the post because neither the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal-UML nor other parties had fielded candidates. The election to the post was conducted after Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” resigned last month.

He has earlier served as prime minister between 1995 and 1997, in 2001-2002, and again in 2004-2005. Deuba was sacked by King Gyanendra Shah in 2005 for failing to hold elections and negotiate with Maoist rebels.