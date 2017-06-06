Nepal: Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba elected the 40th prime minister
He was the only contender for the post and got nearly two-third of the votes in Parliament.
Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, 70, was elected the 40th prime minister of the country on Tuesday, reported ANI. He got 388 votes in his favour in the 593-member Parliament.
Deuba was the only contender for the post because neither the main opposition Communist Party of Nepal-UML nor other parties had fielded candidates. The election to the post was conducted after Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” resigned last month.
He has earlier served as prime minister between 1995 and 1997, in 2001-2002, and again in 2004-2005. Deuba was sacked by King Gyanendra Shah in 2005 for failing to hold elections and negotiate with Maoist rebels.