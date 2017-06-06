A look at the headlines right now:

Five farmers killed in firing during protests in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh: Initial reports suggested that the protestors were fired upon by the police, but the state home minister denied it. Donald Trump claims credit after seven West Asian countries cut ties with Qatar: In a series of tweets, Trump said that the isolation of Qatar would perhaps be the beginning of the end of global terrorism. Expect monsoon distribution to be very good this year, says IMD: Rains this time are expected to reach 98% of the long-term average, said the Met department. Police shoot man who attacked officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral: The assailant has not been identified yet. CBI issues statement on NDTV raids, denies allegations of ‘acting under pressure’: The CBI has the jurisdiction to take up investigation of cases relating to private banks, they said. Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence, orders offices to close within 48 hours: Licences granted to all of the airline’s employees will also be withdrawn. Retailers offer big discounts to clear old inventories before GST is rolled out on July 1: They believe they would make a loss of about 6% on unsold stock purchased before May, and around 14% those purchased one year ago. Pro-Khalistan slogans chanted on Golden Temple premises on Operation Blue Star anniversary: Extremist groups call for religious leader to step down over initial pardon issued to Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. UGC and AICTE to be replaced with one higher education regulator named Heera: The decision to make the change was taken after a meeting on education chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. Pilots in trouble after allegedly making obscene remarks about DGCA officials on WhatsApp: The pilots are from at least four different airlines, though 10 from Jet Airways were taken to a Delhi police station on Tuesday.