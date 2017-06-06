The big news: Five killed during farmers’ protests in Madhya Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump took credit for Qatar’s diplomatic isolation, and the Met office said the country will get 98% rainfall this monsoon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five farmers killed in firing during protests in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh: Initial reports suggested that the protestors were fired upon by the police, but the state home minister denied it.
- Donald Trump claims credit after seven West Asian countries cut ties with Qatar: In a series of tweets, Trump said that the isolation of Qatar would perhaps be the beginning of the end of global terrorism.
- Expect monsoon distribution to be very good this year, says IMD: Rains this time are expected to reach 98% of the long-term average, said the Met department.
- Police shoot man who attacked officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral: The assailant has not been identified yet.
- CBI issues statement on NDTV raids, denies allegations of ‘acting under pressure’: The CBI has the jurisdiction to take up investigation of cases relating to private banks, they said.
- Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence, orders offices to close within 48 hours: Licences granted to all of the airline’s employees will also be withdrawn.
- Retailers offer big discounts to clear old inventories before GST is rolled out on July 1: They believe they would make a loss of about 6% on unsold stock purchased before May, and around 14% those purchased one year ago.
- Pro-Khalistan slogans chanted on Golden Temple premises on Operation Blue Star anniversary: Extremist groups call for religious leader to step down over initial pardon issued to Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
- UGC and AICTE to be replaced with one higher education regulator named Heera: The decision to make the change was taken after a meeting on education chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.
- Pilots in trouble after allegedly making obscene remarks about DGCA officials on WhatsApp: The pilots are from at least four different airlines, though 10 from Jet Airways were taken to a Delhi police station on Tuesday.