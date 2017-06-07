The big news: Madhya Pradesh CM orders judicial probe into Mandsaur firing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as Congress chief in October, and the UP government will invoke NSA, Gangster Act against cow slaughter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- MP chief minister announces Rs 1 crore compensation for each victims’ kin: Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the protestors not to get ‘carried away’ by provocation from those trying to spoil the atmosphere.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expected to step aside to make way for Rahul Gandhi by October 15: The party confirmed its internal election schedule at its Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday.
- People will be booked under NSA, Gangster Act for cow slaughter and smuggling: UP Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh has issued an order in this regard to all senior officials.
- Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies at 82 in London: He was once touted to be one of the richest men in the world and his wealth was estimated at £2.4 billion.
- Donald Trump claims credit after seven West Asian countries cut ties with Qatar: In a series of tweets, Trump said that the isolation of Qatar would perhaps be the beginning of the end of global terrorism.
- UGC and AICTE to be replaced with one higher education regulator named Heera: The decision to make the change was taken after a meeting on education chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.
- Expect monsoon distribution to be very good this year, says IMD: Rains this time are expected to reach 98% of the long-term average, said the Met department.
- CBI issues statement on NDTV raids, denies allegations of ‘acting under pressure’: The CBI has the jurisdiction to take up investigation of cases relating to private banks, they said.
- Retailers offer big discounts to clear old inventories before GST is rolled out on July 1: They believe they would make a loss of about 6% on unsold stock purchased before May, and around 14% those purchased one year ago.
- Police shoot man who attacked officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral: The assailant has not been identified yet.