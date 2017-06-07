A look at the headlines right now:

MP chief minister announces Rs 1 crore compensation for each victims’ kin: Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the protestors not to get ‘carried away’ by provocation from those trying to spoil the atmosphere. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expected to step aside to make way for Rahul Gandhi by October 15: The party confirmed its internal election schedule at its Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday. People will be booked under NSA, Gangster Act for cow slaughter and smuggling: UP Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh has issued an order in this regard to all senior officials. Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies at 82 in London: He was once touted to be one of the richest men in the world and his wealth was estimated at £2.4 billion. Donald Trump claims credit after seven West Asian countries cut ties with Qatar: In a series of tweets, Trump said that the isolation of Qatar would perhaps be the beginning of the end of global terrorism. UGC and AICTE to be replaced with one higher education regulator named Heera: The decision to make the change was taken after a meeting on education chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. Expect monsoon distribution to be very good this year, says IMD: Rains this time are expected to reach 98% of the long-term average, said the Met department. CBI issues statement on NDTV raids, denies allegations of ‘acting under pressure’: The CBI has the jurisdiction to take up investigation of cases relating to private banks, they said. Retailers offer big discounts to clear old inventories before GST is rolled out on July 1: They believe they would make a loss of about 6% on unsold stock purchased before May, and around 14% those purchased one year ago. Police shoot man who attacked officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral: The assailant has not been identified yet.