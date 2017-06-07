Three militants suspected to be belonging to the United Liberation Front of Asom, and one Territorial Army officer were killed in an encounter in Nagaland’s Mon district on Tuesday night, said Eastern Command of the Indian Army. One civilian was also killed in the cross fire and the encounter was still on.

Three jawans who were injured in the encounter were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was stable, Eastern Command said.

More details awaited.

The encounter comes days after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that there had been a decline in number of violent incidents in the Northeast region since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government took over three years ago. “We have taken affection action against National Democratic Front of Bodoland,” he had said. “There have been sustained counter-insurgency operations against them. Their backbone has been broken.” Singh had said that the number of insurgency incidents was lowest in 2015, and it had only decreased in 2016.