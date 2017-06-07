United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said her administration will change human right laws if “they get in the way” of dealing with terror suspects, BBC reported. Her statements were part of her final election campaign speeches. On Monday, May had said she supported the police department’s “shoot to kill” policy in terror attacks.

The prime minister said police officials should be able to do more, including curbing movement of terror suspects, when they have enough evidence to suspect terror links. “If our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we will change the laws so we can do it,” May said.

Unidentified officials from May’s Conservative Party said that while their administration would not pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights, it would consider legal pull outs.

May’s statements, which follow the third major attack in Britain in 2017, were criticised by the Opposition Labour party. “It is not the message that we should be sending,” the BBC quoted the party as saying. The country will go to polls on June 8.