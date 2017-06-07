At least one security guard was killed and eight people were injured following a shooting inside the Iranian Parliament, reported the country’s news agency Mehr. The motive behind the attack was still unclear.

There are contradictory reports on the number of assailants. Some said four men opened fire in the parliament building while Tasnim news agency reported there were possibly three people involved. Senior MP Elyas Hazrat told Fars news agency that three assailants carrying two kalashnikovs and a handgun had entered the Parliament.

The entrance and exit gates of Parliament have been closed to reporters. However, the Parliament session continued normally despite the attack, according to Mehr.

Meanwhile, a gunman opened fire at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran and left several people injured. Two attackers were arrested and the third one blew himself up by detonating his vest, Mehr reported. Officials told the news agency that another explosive was defused near the shrine.

#BREAKING#Iran Shooting@FarsNews_Agency says one of gunmen inside Parliament is a suicide bomber, currently surrounded by security forces. — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) June 7, 2017

#BREAKING#Iran shooting#Tehran subway station at Imam Khomeini shrine reportedly closed by security guards. — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) June 7, 2017