Bahujan Samaj Party’s Aligarh chief was arrested for allegedly posting an “objectionable photo” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Facebook, PTI reported on Wednesday. The district unit leader, Shankar Lal Pippal, and another person identified as Javed Alam were arrested on Tuesday night, police officials said.

Pippal had allegedly posted the photo on June 4, while Alam shared it. Both the accused are residents of Aligarh’s Jalali, PTI reported. Officials said Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Charra MLA Ravendra Pal Singh and Aligarh Mayor Shakuntla Bharti, had informed the police about the Facebook post.

On March 24, a Noida-based man was arrested for allegedly posting an “objectionable” picture of Adityanath on his Facebook wall. A few days prior to his arrest, a woman in Bengaluru was booked for “objectionable” Facebook posts against Adityanath.