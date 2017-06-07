A look at the headlines right now:

Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks in Iran’s Tehran: At least one person was killed in the shooting incident inside the Parliament building. Officials suspend cellular data services in MP as farmer agitation continues: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim’s kin. Reserve Bank of India keeps key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%: Governor Urjit Patel said the Monetary Policy Committee wanted to keep the rate on hold until further clarity that is expected to ‘emerge with coming data’. Three suspected ULFA militants, one jawan and a civilian killed during encounter in Mon of Nagaland: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army said that three Territorial Army officers were injured, but their condition was stable. Theresa May says she will change human rights laws if ‘they get in the way’ of dealing with terror: The Opposition Labour Party criticised the prime minister’s statement. US intelligence believes Russian hackers planted fake news that led to Qatar crisis, says CNN: The Gulf state had earlier claimed that Qatar News Agency was hacked and a false statement was attributed to the emir. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expected to step aside to make way for Rahul Gandhi by October 15: The party confirmed its internal election schedule at its Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday. Amnesty International’s Turkey head detained over suspected links to Fethullah Gülen: Apart from Taner Kiliç, the police have also taken 22 other lawyers into custody. Indian economy running on just one engine of public spending, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said demonetisation was responsible for the slowdown, and added that private sector investment had collapsed. Uber fires more than 20 employees, including senior executives, after sexual harassment probe: The company said that of the 215 complaints that law firm Perkin Coie received, at least 47 were related to harassment.