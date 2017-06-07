The big news: Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks in Iran, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mobile data services were suspended in MP as farmers’ protests continued, and the Reserve Bank of India kept key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks in Iran’s Tehran: At least one person was killed in the shooting incident inside the Parliament building.
- Officials suspend cellular data services in MP as farmer agitation continues: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced Rs 1 crore compensation for each victim’s kin.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%: Governor Urjit Patel said the Monetary Policy Committee wanted to keep the rate on hold until further clarity that is expected to ‘emerge with coming data’.
- Three suspected ULFA militants, one jawan and a civilian killed during encounter in Mon of Nagaland: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army said that three Territorial Army officers were injured, but their condition was stable.
- Theresa May says she will change human rights laws if ‘they get in the way’ of dealing with terror: The Opposition Labour Party criticised the prime minister’s statement.
- US intelligence believes Russian hackers planted fake news that led to Qatar crisis, says CNN: The Gulf state had earlier claimed that Qatar News Agency was hacked and a false statement was attributed to the emir.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expected to step aside to make way for Rahul Gandhi by October 15: The party confirmed its internal election schedule at its Congress Working Committee meeting on Tuesday.
- Amnesty International’s Turkey head detained over suspected links to Fethullah Gülen: Apart from Taner Kiliç, the police have also taken 22 other lawyers into custody.
- Indian economy running on just one engine of public spending, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister said demonetisation was responsible for the slowdown, and added that private sector investment had collapsed.
- Uber fires more than 20 employees, including senior executives, after sexual harassment probe: The company said that of the 215 complaints that law firm Perkin Coie received, at least 47 were related to harassment.