The big news: 12 dead as Islamic State militants attack Tehran, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Debris from Myanmar military plane carrying over 100 people found in Andaman sea, and the Presidential election will be held on July 17.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 12 dead as Islamic State militants bomb Iran Parliament and Khomeini Mausoleum: Police said the attacks lasted for five hours and all the assailants had been killed by around 3 pm local time.
- Debris from Myanmar military plane carrying over 100 people found in Andaman Sea: The aircraft was travelling from Myeik to Yangon when it lost communication near Dawei town.
- Presidential election will be on July 17, EC announces schedule: Votes will be counted on July 20.
- Donald Trump nominates Christopher Wray to be new FBI director: President Trump had fired James Comey as FBI chief, purportedly because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton emails controversy.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, cuts statutory liquidity ratio: Governor Urjit Patel said the Monetary Policy Committee wanted to keep the rate on hold until further clarity that is expected to ‘emerge with coming data’.
- Farmers’ protest spreads to other parts of Madhya Pradesh, affects trains services: Around 1,100 anti-riot police personnel were deployed in Mandsaur on Wednesday, and there was fresh violence in many districts.
- Four suspected militants killed in Kashmir by security forces, infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector: Meanwhile, at the UNHRC, India blamed Pakistan for the Kashmir crisis and cross-border terrorism.
- China, California sign climate deal after US backs out of Paris agreement: The California governor held meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two pledged to expand trade with emphasis on green technologies.
- At least 22 killed, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh: A police official said the blast was so powerful that the walls of the structure collapsed.
- Qatar sympathisers will face strict action, even jail, says UAE: Offenders could also face a fine of at least 5,00,000 dirhams ($1,36,000).