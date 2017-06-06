The big news: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Mandsaur amid rising tension, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ex-FBI chief James Comey said Donald Trump meddled with the Russian probe, and the presidential election will be held on July 17.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi heads to Mandsaur even as Madhya Pradesh government denies permission: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Congress vice president of being ‘publicity hungry’.
- Trump meddled with the Russian probe to get Michael Flynn out, says ex-FBI director James Comey: In his written testimony, the official said the US president asked him to drop the investigation of the former national security adviser.
- Presidential election will be on July 17, EC announces schedule: Votes will be counted on July 20.
- Two Hindu Sena members arrested for manhandling Sitaram Yechury: The attack was in response to an article in the CPI(M) mouthpiece that criticised Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks on the human shield case in Kashmir.
- 12 dead as Islamic State militants bomb Iran Parliament and Khomeini Mausoleum: Police said the attacks lasted for five hours and all the assailants had been killed by around 3 pm local time.
- Reserve Bank of India keeps key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, cuts statutory liquidity ratio: Governor Urjit Patel said the Monetary Policy Committee wanted to keep the rate on hold until further clarity that is expected to ‘emerge with coming data’.
- Donald Trump nominates Christopher Wray to be new FBI director: President Trump had fired James Comey as FBI chief, purportedly because of his handling of the Hillary Clinton emails controversy.
- Four suspected militants killed in Kashmir by security forces, infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector: Meanwhile, at the UNHRC, India blamed Pakistan for the Kashmir crisis and cross-border terrorism.
- Debris from Myanmar military plane carrying over 100 people found in Andaman Sea: The aircraft was travelling from Myeik to Yangon when it lost communication near Dawei town.
- Scroll.in’s Ipsita Chakravarty, Rayan Naqash and Priyanka Vora win RedInk awards: Abhishek Dey, Menaka Rao and Sumana Ramanan were also nominated.