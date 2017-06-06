Manesar gangrape: Gurugram police arrest all three accused, sub-inspector suspended for negligence
The men have also been accused of murdering her nine-month-old daughter.
Three people were arrested by the Gurugram Police in connection with the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman and the murder of her nine-month-old daughter, ANI reported on Thursday. While two of the accused, Yoginder and Amit, were arrested from Gurugram on Wednesday, the absconding third accused, Jaikesh, was picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Thursday.
All three accused had moved to Bas Kusla village in Manesar two months ago from Bulandshahr, PTI quoted Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar as saying. One of the accused is believed to have confessed to his crime to the village sarpanch, Jitender Chauhan, according to Hindustan Times. Chauhan then informed Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharamvir Singh who quickly arrived with his team and arrested the accused.
However, Police Commissioner Khirwar admitted to lapses on part of the police in acting on the victim’s complaint. One sub-inspector has been suspended for negligence. “There may have been some laxity or lapse in adding the charges of rape to the case,” he told PTI. “We are taking action against the officials.”
The incident took place on May 29 when the woman had left her house in Khandsa village in Gurugram to go to her parents after a fight with her husband. She had hailed an auto with her daughter in which three persons were already seated, including the driver. The accused started molesting her as soon as she got into in the vehicle, the woman said in her complaint. The accused then allegedly threw the child out of the rickshaw when she started crying, leading to the infant’s death.
The three men left her at an isolated spot hours after raping her. Later, the woman took her daughter to a hospital without realising she was dead, PTI reported. The doctors declared the baby brought dead. Khirwar said the Gurugram police would take action against the hospital administration for not informing them when the baby was declared dead.
The incident comes a month after a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and killed in Rohtak. Days after the Rohtak incident, three men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 22-year-old woman in Gurugram in a moving car and then threw her out on a road in Delhi.