The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has replaced Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, for the first time as the highest-ranked Indian university in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2018. Also, this is the first time in 14 years India has three institutes in the top 200 list, with IIT-Bombay being the new entrant.

Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2018 upgraded the Delhi institute’s rankings from 172nd position to 159, while IISc dropped from 152 to 190. IIT-Bombay rose 40 spots to enter the top-200 club. The Bengaluru institute has dropped in its rankings for the second year in a row.

“This year’s results indicate that India is home to three of the world’s top 200 universities for the first time since QS’s inaugural rankings in 2004. Furthermore, IIT Delhi replaces IISc Bangalore as India’s highest-ranked university for the first time since both universities were ranked together,” Mint quoted an email from the ranking agency.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the list for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University, which have retained their positions for two years. The United Kingdom-based ranking agency ranked the California Institute of Technology and University of Cambridge in fourth and fifth position.