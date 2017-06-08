At least one soldier was killed and two militants were gunned down in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when militants tried to infiltrate across the Line of Control, ANI reported.

The encounter is still going on. More details awaited.

Meanwhile, at least two jawans were injured in a separate encounter early in the morning along the LoC in Uri sector as the Army foiled another infiltration bid by five-six militants, ANI reported. In September last year, the Army base in Uri was attacked by militants killing as many as 19 soldiers.

J&K: Two jawans injured in an encounter along LoC in Uri after 5-6 terrorists tried to infiltrate (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/63DXHJaupG — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

J&K: infiltration bid foiled in Naugam sector, one soldier lost his life, two terrorists killed, operation continues pic.twitter.com/DdDbyTcKUI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Thursday’s incident is the latest in a series of infiltration bids foiled by the security forces in the past few weeks. On Tuesday night, four suspected militants were killed by security forces in Machil sector of Kashmir’s Kupwara district. On May 28, the Indian Army had gunned down an intruder along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A day before that, the Army thwarted a bigger infiltration attempt in Rampur sector of Uri, where six men were killed.

On May 26, the Army had killed two members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team in north Kashmir’s Uri. The attack was just four days after the Indian Army said it had launched “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani positions across the LoC.