Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday said an investigation has confirmed that police firing was responsible for the killing of five farmers during the ongoing protest in Mandsaur, ANI reported. Meanwhile, acts of violence including vandalism at a toll plaza were reported in several parts of the state. The police believe the mob took between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from the booth.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had left for the violence-hit district. He was accompanied by Janata Dal (United) party leader Sharad Yadav, Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mohan Prakash.

Additional Director General of Police V Madhu Kumar and other senior police officers have reached Nayagaon in an effort to stop the leaders, Hindustan Times reported. Officials imposed Section 144 in Neemuch.

The Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the matter. “Despite much ‘hoopla’ about starting ‘Kisan DD Channel’, Mr Prime Minister – did this Kisan Channel show this Mandsaur incident?” Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told PTI.

Gandhi had said that he would meet the families of those who were killed during the ongoing farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, the Mandsaur superintendent of police was removed from his post and the district collector, Swatantra Kumar Singh, was transferred. Om Prakash Srivastava was appointed the new collector of Mandsaur, ANI reported.

The state government, however, has denied permission to anyone who wants to visit the troubled area. Accusing Gandhi of being “publicity hungry”, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he should not go to Mandsaur until the situation stabilised, NDTV reported.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had announced compensation for the families of victims, announced more sops on Thursday, reported The Indian Express. The government agreed for a loan settlement scheme for defaulters, and also announced a new commission to fix a formula to ensure fair prices for crops. He gave orders to immediately constitute a Rs 1,000-crore price stabilisation fund.

On Wednesday, the protesting farmers had blocked the highway with the bodies of those killed on Tuesday. The administration had to convince them to cremate the bodies. Farmers also torched a number of vehicles, local warehouse and a factory in and around Mandsaur. Around 1,100 anti-riots police personnel were deployed in the region by the Centre.

Death of the 5 farmers was due to Police firing. It has been established in probe: MP HM Bhupendra Singh #Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/71p2LHp6Qx — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017