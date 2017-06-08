The big news: Rahul Gandhi detained for trying to enter Mandsaur, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Army Chief Bipin Rawat said India is ready to fight on ‘two-and-a-half fronts’, and over 5,000 BJP workers in Meghalaya quit over the beef row.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi detained while trying to enter troubled Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said police firing was responsible for the protestors’ deaths.
- Indian Army chief says military to fight on ‘two-and-a-half fronts’, says report: He also said that the situation in Kashmir would normalise soon.
- More than 5,000 BJP workers quit after disagreeing with party’s beef politics in Meghalaya: A youth leader said the party was trying to suppress tribal groups and other communities who consume the meat.
- Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar arrested from Himachal Pradesh over Saharanpur violence: The activist has been evading arrest since May when caste-related clashes broke out between the Dalit and the Thakur communities.
- Donald Trump meddled with the Russia probe to save Michael Flynn, says ex-FBI director James Comey: In his written testimony, the official said the US president asked him to drop the investigation of the former national security adviser.
- One soldier, two militants killed in Naugam sector during encounter: Meanwhile, two jawans were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Uri sector.
- IIT Delhi replaces IISc Bangalore as highest-ranked Indian institute in QS world university rankings: This is also the first time in 14 years that India has three institutes in the top 200 list, with IIT-Bombay being the new entrant.
- Gurugram police arrest all three accused, sub-inspector suspended for negligence in Manesar gangrape case: The men have also been accused of murdering her nine-month-old daughter.
- Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi’s nephew arrested as Delhi Police bust international drug cartel: Abu Aslam Qasim Azmi is believed to be a close aide of drug racket kingpin, Kailash Rajput.
- Indian-American among 12 new astronauts selected by Nasa: Lieutenant Colonel Raja ‘Grinder’ Chari’s father is from India.