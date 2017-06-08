A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi detained while trying to enter troubled Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister said police firing was responsible for the protestors’ deaths. Indian Army chief says military to fight on ‘two-and-a-half fronts’, says report: He also said that the situation in Kashmir would normalise soon. More than 5,000 BJP workers quit after disagreeing with party’s beef politics in Meghalaya: A youth leader said the party was trying to suppress tribal groups and other communities who consume the meat. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar arrested from Himachal Pradesh over Saharanpur violence: The activist has been evading arrest since May when caste-related clashes broke out between the Dalit and the Thakur communities. Donald Trump meddled with the Russia probe to save Michael Flynn, says ex-FBI director James Comey: In his written testimony, the official said the US president asked him to drop the investigation of the former national security adviser. One soldier, two militants killed in Naugam sector during encounter: Meanwhile, two jawans were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Uri sector. IIT Delhi replaces IISc Bangalore as highest-ranked Indian institute in QS world university rankings: This is also the first time in 14 years that India has three institutes in the top 200 list, with IIT-Bombay being the new entrant. Gurugram police arrest all three accused, sub-inspector suspended for negligence in Manesar gangrape case: The men have also been accused of murdering her nine-month-old daughter. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi’s nephew arrested as Delhi Police bust international drug cartel: Abu Aslam Qasim Azmi is believed to be a close aide of drug racket kingpin, Kailash Rajput. Indian-American among 12 new astronauts selected by Nasa: Lieutenant Colonel Raja ‘Grinder’ Chari’s father is from India.