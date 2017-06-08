An Indian student from Telangana is in critical condition after being shot at a store in California on Sunday, The Times of India reported on Thursday. Mubeen Ahmed, a 26-year-student who was studying for a master’s degree at a California University, was shot at in a store where he was working part-time.

Mubeen’s father Mujib Ahmed said the family had got a call from the hospital informing them that he was in an Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition. Mujib Ahmed, who works for a defence company, said the family needed a visa to fly to the US.

Mujib said the family, which hails from Sangareddy, had met Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjedullah Khan has written to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao to help Mubeen’s family.

Mubeen had moved to California in 2015 for his programme, which he completed this year.

There have been a number of hate crimes against Indians in the United States over the past year. On February 22, Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed when a US Navy veteran opened fire at him and his friend at a pub in Kansas while yelling “get out of my country”.

Harnish Patel, a 43-year-old Indian-origin store owner, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home in South Carolina, in early March.

On March 23, Sasikala Narra and her six-year-old son Anish Narra were found dead inside their apartment in New Jersey.

On April 24, 56-year-old Khandu Patel was shot dead in crossfire outside a motel in Tennessee.