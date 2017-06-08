A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

RBI repo rate: Arvind Subramanian says economic condition warrants policy easing: The chief economic adviser said that while he agreed with Urjit Patel’s decision, there was a ‘plausible alternative macroeconomic assessment’. Uber fires Asia-Pacific head for sharing rape victim’s medical records, says report: This follows news that the company had laid off 20 staffers after a sexual harassment investigation. UK election and other global cues push Sensex, Nifty close down: Tata Steel led the gainers on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while information technology sector stocks took a hit. Get ready to pay different prices for petrol and diesel every day from June 16: The daily changes are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre. Cabinet continues suspense over central govt employees’ allowances: The Union Cabinet did not take up the matter in its meeting on Wednesday. World Gold Council says GST’s impact will be disruptive, but positive: Gold consumers likely to face a slightly higher tax rate. No shortage of cash in the economy, asserts RBI: The apex bank denied charges that a significant chunk of ATMs are running dry.