The business wrap: Arvind Subramanian differs with RBI over interest rates, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Uber fired its Asia-Pacific head for sharing a Delhi rape victim’s medical records, and the Sensex and Nifty closed lower today.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- RBI repo rate: Arvind Subramanian says economic condition warrants policy easing: The chief economic adviser said that while he agreed with Urjit Patel’s decision, there was a ‘plausible alternative macroeconomic assessment’.
- Uber fires Asia-Pacific head for sharing rape victim’s medical records, says report: This follows news that the company had laid off 20 staffers after a sexual harassment investigation.
- UK election and other global cues push Sensex, Nifty close down: Tata Steel led the gainers on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while information technology sector stocks took a hit.
- Get ready to pay different prices for petrol and diesel every day from June 16: The daily changes are unlikely to be more than a few paise per litre.
- Cabinet continues suspense over central govt employees’ allowances: The Union Cabinet did not take up the matter in its meeting on Wednesday.
- World Gold Council says GST’s impact will be disruptive, but positive: Gold consumers likely to face a slightly higher tax rate.
- No shortage of cash in the economy, asserts RBI: The apex bank denied charges that a significant chunk of ATMs are running dry.